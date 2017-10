PLOVER (WAOW) - Mulligan, a three-year-old Boxer/Labrador mix, is our Portage County Petsaver.

Shelter volunteers say he has a sweet disposition.

His adoption fee is $100, which includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

For more information on Mulligan contact the Humane Society of Portage County in Plover at 715-344-6012 or click here