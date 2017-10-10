EXCLUSIVE: Wausau carjacking victims speak out

An 84-year-old great grandmother is sharing her harrowing story after being carjacked with her one-year-old great granddaughter still inside.

"He's ruined his life and now [he's] messed up our lives," said Janet Gosch, of Wausau.

Gosch was inside of the Subway on N. 3rd Street when she looked outside and noticed something was off.

Her granddaughter and mother sat in the car while Gosch went inside to get a sub for her son.

"I happened to look out and I said 'oh that car looks like my car' and then I'm like 'that's my car,'" Gosch said. "Who's that guy getting in my car and I just started running, screaming call 9-1-1 he's taken my mom and baby."

She stood as she watched a stranger driver away with her loved ones - feeling helpless.

"He was walking and we made eye contact, I turned around and the next thing I know is he's in the car," Jackie Soucek, the passenger in the car, said.

Gosch said there were about 20 minutes before she heard any update on her loved ones. She feared the worst.

"Is he going to kill her, is he going to just throw her out of the car, what's he going to do with the baby?" questioned Gosch.

Minutes later, the suspect, Mark Eliopulos would drop the pair off.

"He reached around and pushed my hand out the way, [yelling] take the baby, take the baby, get out," Soucek explained.

Moments later the family was reunited, ending the horrific deal.

Investigators say the suspect led officers on a high-speed chase after dropping the two off. He was later arrested in Waushara County.

He is now facing charges in Marathon County.