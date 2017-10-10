Honor Flight veterans humble about experience and sacrifice

More than 100 veterans took part in the 30th Never Forgotten Honor Flight Monday. But for the heroes who participated, it took convincing to get them there.

For some veterans, it took family, friends and other veterans telling them to apply to get them to sign-up for the trip.

"My family, the neighbors," veteran Dick Rhyner said about who convinced him to go. "And I got a special friend in Wausau that was in Vietnam with me and he went and he really changed my mind I guess."

Many others with similar stories. Vietnam era veteran Tom Lee said his parishioner helped to convince him to go.

"I felt like I didn't deserve this," said Lee. "The gal from the honor flight called me and I said, I don't deserve this, I don't deserve to stand next to men that have fought in battle."

Lee was one of the many veterans humble about his experience serving in the military.

"My experience in Vietnam wasn't horrible, I wasn't on the front lines, but my experience coming home was." said Vietnam era veteran Dale Evert.

The protested war meant that Vietnam veterans were never welcomed back home or appreciated for their service.

"When I came back from Vietnam there was no welcome, and after I graduated from college for quite awhile I didn't acknowledge I was a veteran," said Evert.

When the trip finally began, the veterans all said they were grateful they were convinced to go.

"This has been the homecoming I didn't have in 1968," said Evert.