Wisconsin teen obesity rate above national average

Posted:
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

According to the 2016 National Survey of Children's Health, 30 percent of Wisconsin children ages 10-17 are overweight. 

Local pediatricians said diet and exercise are the main factors in a child's weight loss or gain. 

Dr. Larry Gordon said portion control is an important factor. 

"What a lot of people eat is not necessarily bad, we eat too much of a good thing. So it's an extreme example but if you gave somebody a whole bushel of apples and they ate it all, besides they'd probably get sick to their stomach, it's too many calories," Gordon said. 

The survey also said teens in the Badger State are catching up to adult levels of obesity, which is at 31 percent. 

Experts say being overweight can cause children to develop other health problems such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

