New York town passes anti-bullying measure inspired by Wisconsin

A New York town has passed a law that punishes parents if their child misbehaves. The new law is modeled after a similar push to stop bullying in Wisconsin.

North Tonawanda, New York's law can fine parents or even put them behind bars for up to 15 days if their child gets busted for bullying. This measure is influenced by a bullying ordinance from The Village of Plover which fines parents for their child's bullying. It has been in effect since 2015.



Dan Ault, Plover's Police Chief said, "We've done 3 I think maybe 4 warning letters but there's been tremendous conversation, and I would like to think and believe that has lead to prevention."

The Plover police department said based on the results they think the approach North Tonawanda is taking is effective.



"If somebody has to spend 15 days in jail to keep a child from killing themselves, if someone has to spend 15 days in jail to keep someone from killing somebody else, OK," Ault said, "It's not about fines, it's not about collecting revenue, it's not about trying to make a family have a greater hardship it's trying to prevent one."

Similar measures are in place in Shawano and Monona.

At McDill Elementary, students are taking action for the month of October-- National Bullying Prevention month.

"All the students and probably the teachers too got the pledge, the anti-bullying pledge, and they were handed out during class and kids signed them," said Sarah Hopp, a McDill Elementary student.

According to stopbullying.gov 28% of students from 6th to 12th grade said they've been bullied.

Jeanne Koepke, McDill Elementary's Principal said, "if we don't get resolution with the two students first which usually happens which is sit down talk about it then we would take it a step further and say we probably need to get parents involved and find out what's going on."