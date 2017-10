VILAS COUNTY (WAOW) -- One person is dead after crashing into a tree in the township of St. Germain Tuesday night, according to the Vilas County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 155 around 6:30 p.m., when the driver crossed the center line and went into a ditch, striking a tree.

The driver was killed in the crash. No one else was inside the vehicle.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

