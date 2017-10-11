Tuesday Sports Report: D.C. Everest comes from behind to beat SP - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: D.C. Everest comes from behind to beat SPASH 3-1

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Girls Volleyball

Athens 3 Rib Lake 2

Forbes 3 Greenwood 1

Marshfield 3 Stevens Point 2

Medford 3 Rhinelander 1

Newman Catholic 3 Edgar 0

Pacelli 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1

Stratford 3 Auburndale 1

Tomahawk 3 Lakeland 1

Wausau West 3 D.C. Everest 2

Boys Soccer

D.C. Everest 3 Stevens Point 1

Mosinee 0 Lakeland 0

Wausau East 4 Marshfield 2
 

