Families use Facebook to search for loved ones after fires

By ANDREW DALTON

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Jessica Tunis has been desperately looking for her mother since one of the Northern California wildfires hit the elder's mobile home and the 69-year old cried out `I'm going to die," before the phone went dead.

Tunis joined the dozens of people posting heartfelt pleas on Facebook.

She tells The Associated Press that the picture of her mom and plea for information that quickly spread.

Tunis says she has gotten tips, prayers and help through the posts, though her mother remains missing.

Nearly 200 people were reported missing, though authorities say many are believed to be safe just unable to call.

Long streams of Facebook posts like hers about the missing have become a staple of modern tragedies including the recent hurricanes that hit the U.S. and last week's Las Vegas shooting.