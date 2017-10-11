Hotel questions revised timeline of Las Vegas massacre - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Hotel questions revised timeline of Las Vegas massacre

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

Another wrinkle has been added to the investigation into the Las Vegas massacre after a spokeswoman for the hotel where the gunman was a guest raised questions about the latest timeline of events provided by police.

MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Debra DeShong said the company believes "what is currently being expressed may not be accurate."

She didn't elaborate, but the statement came a day after police revised their chronology of events for the night of Oct. 1, when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and killed 58 people.

Police initially said Paddock stopped firing on the crowd to shoot through his door and wound a Mandalay Bay security guard. On Monday, they said the guard actually was wounded before Paddock started the massacre.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.