Hotel questions revised timeline of Las Vegas massacre

An unusual October tornado has downed power lines and destroyed garages on Madison's east side, but no injuries are reported.More >>
Light rain in southern areas ending early Wednesday morning. Otherwise quiet and seasonal weather the next few days.More >>
