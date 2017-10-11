Hotel questions revised timeline of Las Vegas massacre

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

Another wrinkle has been added to the investigation into the Las Vegas massacre after a spokeswoman for the hotel where the gunman was a guest raised questions about the latest timeline of events provided by police.

MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Debra DeShong said the company believes "what is currently being expressed may not be accurate."

She didn't elaborate, but the statement came a day after police revised their chronology of events for the night of Oct. 1, when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and killed 58 people.

Police initially said Paddock stopped firing on the crowd to shoot through his door and wound a Mandalay Bay security guard. On Monday, they said the guard actually was wounded before Paddock started the massacre.