Packers vs. Cancer raises money for Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have partnered with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation for the Packers vs. Cancer campaign.

A limited edition Vince Lombardi cancer awareness hat went on sale Oct. 10 at the Packers Pro Shop. Five dollars from each sale goes to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

Also, the Packers are inviting fans to take part in a text-to-donate campaign, which runs Oct. 16-22. Fans who text "Packers" to 50555 donate $10 to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

The Packers will match up to $10,000 of the money raised.

At the Oct. 22 Packers-Saints game, cancer survivors will be invited on the field during pregame events. Fans can sign a banner with the name of a cancer victim or survivor.

Also, Packers players will be visiting cancer patients throughout the season.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby and his daughters helped kick off Packers vs. Cancer Tuesday at Lambeau Field.