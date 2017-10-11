UPDATE: Wausau stabbing suspect will appear in court Wednesday

A 25-year-old Wausau man is being charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors said he stabbed a 23-year-old man twice in the chest.

The incident happened at a bar in downtown Wausau back in September.

A witness told investigators that he saw the two men arguing outside the bar before the incident unfolded.

A criminal complaint states a friend of Dobbe told police that the two were once "romantically involved."

Aidan Dobbe will face a judge in a preliminary hearing at Marathon County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Mayo said the judge will be presented with evidence and will determine if the case will move to a trial.

Dobbe's attorney declined to talk about the case.

Newsline 9 will continue to update with new details.