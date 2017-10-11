Second grader calls Cam Newton out on Twitter

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- It was the off-the-cuff comment heard round the world.



"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes," said Cam Newton, during an interview on October 4.



But it was not seen as funny to millions of football fans who happen to be female. One of these fans, 7-year-old Reese Emanuele, took Newton to task on Twitter.



Reese created a video explaining routes, which her dad posted to his Twitter account on Friday. Since then, Reese's video has been retweeted almost 4,000 times.



She said she hopes the takeaway from her video is that people realize girls can know a thing or two about sports, just like boys.



Reese's dad Eric said he learned the game of football from his mother and that is what drove him to post the video.