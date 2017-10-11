Pet Pause: Taking care of fish - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pet Pause: Taking care of fish

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Dolores Glytas joined Wake Up Wisconsin to give tips on things to consider before purchasing a fish. She says customers need to know their rice range beforehand as well as knowing if they want fresh or salt water animals. She also says to consider the time it takes to clean the tank and gives information on the amount of food to feed fish so the tank stays clean.

