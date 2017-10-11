Resident removes Halloween display depicting person hanging from noose

For at least a day, a Halloween display in front of a northwest side home included the depiction of a person hanging from a tree via a noose.

The resident of the home removed the effigy on Monday evening after being confronted by a community activist.

Still, the display attracted the attention -- and ruffled the feathers -- of many people who saw a photo posted to a private Facebook group.

"At this time and age right now, with what's going on in the world, you don't think it send the wrong message," said one woman who identified herself only as Kesha.

When our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV paid the home a visit on Tuesday, a woman inside closed the curtains and would not answer the front door.

Up the street, neighbor Sean Smith showed off his impressive Halloween display, but said he doesn't think he'd hang a guy in a noose.

"Oh, definitely. I mean, I didn't see it, but the connotations it would bring, the negative -- especially with so much in the news with racism and the protests and all that, yeah, that could -- it's kind of a sensitive area," he said.

Another neighbor, Alford Brown, said that while he can see how the display could upset some people, he wanted to give the resident the benefit of the doubt.

"It probably wasn't meant to be racist. It was probably meant to be something scary for the kids," he said.