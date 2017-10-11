Honor Flight veteran shares experience at Battle of the Bulge - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Honor Flight veteran shares experience at Battle of the Bulge

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
WASHINGTON DC (WAOW) -

Out of 103 veterans on the 30th Never Forgotten Honor Flight, one WWII veteran shared his experience at Battle of the Bulge.

Vladislov Legner carried water to the front lines in the battle. He said he was never worried that he would make it back home.

"When they first started when the shots would come right close to you it scared the hell out of you but after three months I figured if it's going to get me, it'll get me," Legner said.

Monday was Legner's first time seeing the WWII memorial.

