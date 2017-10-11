Portage County Crime Stoppers: Livestock food vandalism - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Portage County Crime Stoppers: Livestock food vandalism

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - The search is on for vandals who caused $15,000 worth of damage to livestock food at a farm in Portage County last month.

"Someone purposely cut a 133-foot silage tube at a farm in the Town of Alban (near Rosholt), which exposed it to the elements and that makes it rot," Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

The containers are airtight and hold livestock feed.

The vandalism occurred Sept. 24.

Investigators say the farm damage may be connected to recent road sign thefts in the nearby Town of Sharon.

"We are seeing an increase in crime out in the area and we hope to generate information on who might be doing this," Lukas said. "We also are not putting the exact address of the farm out there for fear of retaliation in regards to the farmer."

 Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

 You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

