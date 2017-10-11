Arby's venison sandwich launches in all restaurants this month

Arby's is bringing the venison sandwich to all 3,300 restaurants across the country after a trial run in a handful of states last year, according to a representative with Arby's.

The venison sandwiches will available starting Oct. 21 while supplies last, Arby's representative Matt Baker told Newsline 9.

The sandwiches are expected to sell out quickly, Baker said.

The venison sandwich was available for a few days at select restaurants in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Georgia, last year.

The only store in Wisconsin that featured the sandwich was in Superior.

Something else new this year: a limited-edition Elk Sandwich will be available in three restaurants in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana.