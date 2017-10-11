UW System to propose restructuring of 2-year, 4-year schools

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross will propose integrating UW Colleges campuses into UW four-year institutions, according to a press release from the UW System.

There are currently 13 two-year UW Colleges campuses located statewide, two of which are in central Wisconsin.

According to the release, Cross will propose integrating the institutions to be effective July 1, 2018.

The restructuring proposal will go to the Board of Regents in November, seeking approval to proceed with the changes, according to the release.

“Change often produces uncertainty, but we cannot be afraid to pursue needed reforms," Cross said Wednesday. "We must restructure these two organizations given the state’s demographic challenges, budgetary constraints, and the need for closer alignment between research and practice.”

The propose restructuring comes as enrollments at UW Colleges decline, Cross said.

"Our goal is to expand access and provide more educational opportunities for more students, while ensuring our faculty are appropriately organized and supported," Cross said. "We are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for students, faculty, and staff.”

The UW System representatives said they hope the changes will ensure success for the small campuses around the state.

"I am optimistic about the potential of this new structure to keep student access and student success at the forefront,” Cathy Sandeen, Chancellor for UW Colleges and Extension said. “Our team has been enacting major change and transformation efforts for the past three years so we’re well positioned to help lead a smooth transition upon board approval. Our goal is to ensure the successful future for these campuses because we need more doors open wider to more people in this state than ever before.”

Cross will also propose assigning divisions within UW-Extension to UW-Madison and UW System Administration.

Newsline 9's Brianna Hollis will speak with the Chancellor of UW Stevens Point Bernie Patterson on the proposal. See more on this story tonight starting at 5 p.m.