Prison investigative unit ended after Lincoln Hills probe

Prison investigative unit ended after Lincoln Hills probe

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leaders of an internal affairs unit in the Wisconsin prison system say changes into what they investigate were ordered because they had done too good a job exposing problems at the state's troubled juvenile prison.


The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that a state Department of Corrections official disagreed, saying the decision to close the unit was unrelated to the internal investigation into Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls.


The department's Office of Special Operations 2014 review of the juvenile prisons uncovered extensive problems that grew into a criminal investigation that has been ongoing for nearly three years.


Gov. Scott Walker's administration shut down the office in June, saying the move would allow it to concentrate on investigating and preventing sexual assault behind bars.

  

