Lindsay Lohan defends Harvey Weinstein

(CNN)--Actress Lindsay Lohan is coming to the defense of embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by dozens of women--including harassment accusations by a-list stars like Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

He's also been accused of rape - which he denied through his attorney.

Lohan posted an Instagram video Wednesday, saying in part, "I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right what's going on."

She also called on Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman, to support her husband. Chapman said on Tuesday that she was leaving Weinstein.

Lohan, who has starred in films distributed by the Weinstein company, later deleted the posting.