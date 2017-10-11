Sears Canada to close all stores - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sears Canada to close all stores

Posted:

(CNN)--About 12-thousand Sears employees in Canada will soon lose their jobs.

After filing for bankruptcy in June, Sears Canada is planning on closing its remaining 130-stores.

The company is asking a court permission to liquidate all of its assets.

A memo Wednesday told employees that, not only will they lose their jobs, but their benefits will end as soon as they are terminated.

One Sears executive blamed the situation on the current "state of the retail market."

But some store managers say the company mismanaged cash trying to reinvent itself with renovations, new store formats and clothing lines.

If the court approves, liquidation sales could start as early as next week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.