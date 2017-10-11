Wausau Region Chamber responds to restructuring of UW campuses

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- The Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce issued the following new release in response to a plan to merge the UW system schools:



WAUSAU — This morning’s announcement by the UW System regarding the proposed restructuring of two- and four-year campuses will be a very important step in addressing the challenging workforce climate in central Wisconsin, according to David Eckmann, President/CEO of the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce.



“The proposed UW merger could be very good for our communities.” said Eckmann. “It will require development of strong academic programming that aligns to the needs of our industry sectors and workforce.”



The University of Wisconsin-Marathon County and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point are both members of the Chamber.