Home of ex-head of Democratic Party searched after overdose

The home of the former head of the Wisconsin Democratic Party was searched after a woman died there from a drug overdose.

A search warrant says 42-year-old Jason Sidener of Fitchburg told police he woke up Sept. 12 to find a 30-year-old woman "breathing really weird." He took her to the hospital, suspecting heroin use, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Sidener hasn't been arrested or charged, but his home was searched as part of a death investigation. Documents show authorities found crack cocaine, needles and other drug paraphernalia. His attorney didn't immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

Sidener became executive director of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in December. Court documents show he was recently fired for performance issues.

Toxicology tests show Monique Allen of Madison had heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in her system.