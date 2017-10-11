3 veteran brothers honor fallen brother on Honor Flight

Three central Wisconsin brothers took flight on the 30th Never Forgotten Honor Flight Monday. Mark, Tom and Harold Schloesser all served during the Vietnam War.

A fourth Schloesser brother, Rick, also served in Vietnam. However, he died years after the war ended because of being exposed to agent orange.

"You know he didn't get to see his kids get married or grandchildren, but that's the way it goes," Mark said.

To honor their brother, Mark, Tom and Harold carried a clay pot around the monuments and memorials with them.

"This represents something we're going to give to his wife, it's going to have some notes in there, of thank you's, prayers, and then we're going to give this to her for a memorial," Mark said. "For them to have something that we still remember our brother and their dad, and what he sacrificed."

Mark asked others taking part on the flight to write a memory or note to Rick, ensuring that he's not forgotten.

RELATED: WEB EXCLUSIVE: The Lincoln Memorial through the eyes of a veteran

RELATED: Honor Flight veterans humble about experience and sacrifice

RELATED: Recap of 30th Never Forgotten Honor Flight