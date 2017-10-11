Local florists hit the streets to make day brighter

A group from Trig's floral hit the streets around the 400 block in Wausau to make peoples day a little brighter by taking part in national Petal It Forward day.

They handed out two bouquets of flowers as people walked by, one to keep and one to pass on to someone else.

The Wendy Fredrich the floral manager feels this is something people need at this time.

"There is so much negative and sadness everywhere right now," says Fredrich. "So what better way then with the fragrance and look of flowers they are proven to an up lifter."

Fredrich says the crew handing out the flowers got lots of smiles Wednesday and that's what they were looking for.

Petal It Forward was created by the Society of American Florists three years ago.