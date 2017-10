Our Lincoln County Petsaver for Live at 5 on Wednesday is Smokey.

Shelter workers say he is a friendly, energetic,German Shorthaired Pointer-Bluetick Coonhound mix.

The adoption fee for this one-year-old dog is $165 and it includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

For more information contact the shelter in Merrill at 715-536-3459 or check out shelter hours and other information here.