Teen's opioid death among youngest medical examiner's office has seen

A 16-year-old Nashotah boy found slumped over in the backseat of his car, dead of a probable drug overdose, is among the youngest victims the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has seen.

Authorities found the boy in a car near the intersection of North 40th Street and West Kaul Avenue on Monday evening.

"The vast majority seem to fall in the middle-age range between 40 and 60 years old, but we are definitely broadening that range and including more individuals everyday," said Sara Schreiber, the forensic technical director with the medical examiner's office.

According to the ME report, the teen had a known history of cocaine, Xanax and marijuana use and had recently began using heroin.

The report said that the boy and a friend were at a party in Dousman before they were kicked out. The pair drove to Milwaukee, with the boy eventually passing out in the backseat.

"The fact that young teens are getting exposed to these substances, we still don't know what the substance was that killed this young man, but we are struggling with that every day as to what the newest trending substances are," Schreiber said. "The fact that it's hitting younger and younger populations is definitely a cause for concern.

The official cause is death wasn't known Wednesday, but the results of a toxicology report are due in about 30 days.