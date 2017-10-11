MURDER MYSTERY: Vilas County case moves closer to possible charges

More than a year has passed since 47 year-old Luann Beckman's body was found on a trail near Phelps, and the case remains unsolved. The victim's son now wants answers.

"She had a problem with alcoholism so we thought it would be something like that but then we got a call saying it was murder," said Beckman's son, Zach Beckman.

Investigators said her shirt was off and she'd been strangled. Since then no one has been publicly accused or arrested for her murder.

Beckman said, "it was very hard on the family."

He reached out to Newsline 9 because he wants justice for his mother and felt like investigators had forgotten about her case.

Beckman said officials just called him for the first time since last year now that he's reached out to the media.

"I haven't once got a call from them until now when I'm kind of wanting to put the pressure on," said Beckman.

The Sheriff's department caught Beckman up on the investigation.

Beckman said he found out authorities have been working on the case ever since it happened, but he thinks they had reason to withhold some information.

"They don't want the wrong ears to hear that information," Beckman said.

Officials told Newsline 9 there were bottles of alcohol, a bike, a backpack and papers with her name on them around her body.

"I wanted her to be a success and get out of her other problems and someone just took that completely away from her," Beckman said.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Department said officials are meeting at the district attorney's office on Thursday, Oct. 12th, along with the Department of Justice.

The chief deputy said after the meeting they will decide if there's enough evidence to charge someone in her death.

