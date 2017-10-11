Annual silent parade travels from Colby to Dorchester

The Central Fire and EMS District conducted its silent parade from Colby to Dorchester Wednesday night. The department has held this event annually for over 20 years.



Dozens of emergency vehicles from numerous central Wisconsin departments made the silent journey.



Officials say it's to honor fire and emergency service members who have fallen in the line of duty.



Firefighters also took this opportunity to remember Jamison Kampmeyer, a volunteer firefighter and Marathon County Sheriff's Department detective who died fighting a fire in Abbotsford several years ago.

"It means a lot to me to reflect on this, as Jamison was a very close friend of mine," Bill Tesmer of the Central Fire & EMS District said. "He was a very close friend of everyone's in this department. It's just a little something we can do to keep up with his memory."

So far there have been two line-of-duty Fire and EMS deaths in Wisconsin this year.