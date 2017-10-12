Athlete of the Week: A unique diet helps Stratford's Kade Ehrike excel on the field

Stratford running back Kade Ehrike has opened eyes around the area this year as he's racked up nearly 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in just seven games in his first year as the varsity starter.

"He's been playing better and better as the years gone on," Edgar head coach Jerry Simz noted. "In recent weeks he's really caught fire."

"If I was on defense I wouldn't want to be tackling him," offensive lineman and Aiden Hoffman said. "There were a few plays where he ran Marathon kids over. And it's just like 'holy crap.'"

"And you're just sitting back there watching (him) and laughing."

As impressive as a season as Kade has had, it all starts at Subway where every Friday Ehrike orders a steak and cheese with barbecue sauce and two orange Gatorades.

"I'm a really picky eater and never eat any vegetables or fruits," he said. "Just steak, cheese, and barbecue sauce."

"Dude that's not even worth your money!" Hoffman said. "But that's a part of his ritual. So he's gotta keep it up."

That ritual won't change this week as Erhike is ready to lead Stratford past rival Edgar in the Marawood Conference championship game.

"We want that conference title again on their field. There's nothing better than that," Ehrike said.

"They can be in (Division 7) and win that state championship, but they're not going to beat us for conference."