Pentagon has no plans to boost size of nuclear arsenal - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pentagon has no plans to boost size of nuclear arsenal

Posted:

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Pentagon has no current plans to increase the size of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

In fact, it can barely sustain the existing force, which is decades old and is in some respects almost decrepit.

The arsenal is far from being in the "perfect shape" that President Donald Trump said Wednesday he wants to see under his watch.

That is why the government is planning to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on a top-to-bottom "modernization," or replacement of the three major categories of nuclear weapons - as well as their command and control systems - in coming decades.

Trump denied that he has called for a big increase in nuclear weapons. He said he thinks the U.S. already has enough.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.