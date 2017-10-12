Some Democrats who opposed Iran nuke deal now want it upheld

By RICHARD LARDNER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Several congressional Democrats who split with President Barack Obama to oppose the nuclear agreement with Iran are now urging President Donald Trump to uphold the international accord.

They are arguing that robust enforcement is the best way to counter Tehran's malign behavior in the Middle East.

The reversal underscores deep concerns among lawmakers that Trump will inform Congress in the coming days that the landmark 2015 agreement with Iran is contrary to America's national security interests. That declaration could lead to an unraveling of the seven-nation pact and leave the United States, not Iran, as the country that balked at honoring its commitments.