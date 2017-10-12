Trump nominates deputy chief of staff to lead DHS

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will nominate his deputy White House chief of staff, Kirstjen Nielsen, as his next secretary of Homeland Security. That's according to information which came from the White House Wednesday.

Nielsen formerly served as John Kelly's chief of staff when he held the position of Trump's first DHS secretary. She moved with Kelly to the White House when Trump tapped him to serve as his own chief of staff, and she was quickly named principal deputy.

Nielsen, an expert in homeland and national security policy, previously served as a special assistant to former President George W. Bush and worked for the Transportation Security Administration.