Packers Kentrell Brice joins Pack Attack Monday Oct. 16

Packers safety Kentrell Brice will be joining us for our next episode of Pack Attack on Monday, October 16.

This comes after a scheduling change last week where instead of Brice, Aaron Jones joined Sports Director Brandon Kinnard.

Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray will be back as our analyst.

Now in his second year with the Packers, Brice has worked his way into a starting role at safety. He recorded his first interception last Thursday against the Bears. You can watch that here.

We hope you can join us in welcoming Brice to Wausau next week!

Be sure to leave any questions you have for Brice on our Pack Attack Facebook page. Your question could be read on air by WIFC's Dave Kallaway!

The show tapes Monday at Dale's Weston Lanes at 6:30 p.m. It will air Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. on Newsline 9.