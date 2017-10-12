Haunted Sawmill opens back up for the Halloween season

Ghosts, zombies, and clowns made their way back to the Haunted Sawmill in Merrill after a year hiatus.

The spooky business shut down in 2016 due to lack of volunteers.

"It's a year worth of planning so I think people just needed a break," coordinator Jerry Hersil said.

The haunted house teams up with the Boy Scouts organization by allowing them to help with construction and even scare people during the hauntings.

"All of our proceeds goes back to the Boy Scouts to help fund trips and gear that they need," Hersil said.

The Haunted Sawmill is going into it's seventh season and this year with newer additions.

"We added on 16 new areas we completely designed," Hersil said. "We developed new characters designed by our workers."

In the last season back in 2015 the business attracted over 8,000 guests. Directors said they're confident in beating that number this year.

During the Halloween events the Haunted Sawmill encourages people to bring non-perishable items for the local food pantry and to receive a discounted price on their ticket.

Doors open Friday October 13 starting at 6 p.m.