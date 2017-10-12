Puppy dropped off at shelter after being thrown into river - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Puppy dropped off at shelter after being thrown into river

Posted:
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin/Facebook Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin/Facebook
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -

Someone dropped off a dog that had been thrown into the river in Janesville, Humane society officials said Wednesday.

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin posted on Facebook about the puppy. The post said a man was out fishing when he saw a young person walk the dog on Memorial Bridge, unhook its leash and throw it into the Rock River. The dog was able to swim to the shore and the man picked him up. 

Shelter officials are wondering where the dog came from and whether he may have been stolen. Send the shelter a message if you know any information. 

