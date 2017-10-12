Honor Flight veteran details time on Air Force One - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Honor Flight veteran details time on Air Force One

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WASHINGTON DC (WAOW) -

A veteran on the 30th Never Forgotten Honor Flight was a radio operator on Air Force One during three different presidencies.

Jim Andres detailed his time on Air Force One after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

"We were given like 22 minutes to get the plane ready for loading of the casket," Andres said. "Then we were able to witness the swearing in of Johnson, then everything started to go so fast."

RELATED: 3 veteran brothers honor fallen brother on Honor Flight

RELATED: WEB EXCLUSIVE: The Lincoln Memorial through the eyes of a veteran

RELATED: Honor Flight veterans humble about experience and sacrifice

RELATED: Recap of 30th Never Forgotten Honor Flight

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.