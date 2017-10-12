Honor Flight veteran details time on Air Force One

A veteran on the 30th Never Forgotten Honor Flight was a radio operator on Air Force One during three different presidencies.

Jim Andres detailed his time on Air Force One after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

"We were given like 22 minutes to get the plane ready for loading of the casket," Andres said. "Then we were able to witness the swearing in of Johnson, then everything started to go so fast."

