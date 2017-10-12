Jail records show Oak Creek special ed. teacher booked on sexual assault-related offenses

An Oak Creek High School teacher was placed on administrative leave Tuesday, one day after authorities said they were told of an incident with "inappropriate" contact between him and a student, according to authorities and a letter sent home to parents.

According to jail records obtained by our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV, police booked Michael Jossie on sexual assault-related offenses. He has not yet been charged.

Jossie is listed as a teacher in the school's staff directory and as head coach of the Oak Creek Knights basketball team. His coach biography indicates he is a special education teacher who works with students who have difficulty with mathematics.

Oak Creek police said they were notified of an incident at the high school, on the 300 block of East Puetz Road, at about 5 p.m. Monday.

The letter sent home to parents reads:

"Based on allegations of inappropriate conduct made to the administration on

the evening of October 9, High School teacher Michael Jossie has been placed on

administrative leave. The school district is working closely with the Oak Creek

Police Department on this investigation. Until the police investigation

and the district investigation are completed, no further information can be

shared. More information will be provided when it is possible."

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office on Thursday, the release said.

Oak Creek police said they are unaware of any other allegations against Jossie but are asking anyone with any other information to contact them.