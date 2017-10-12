Packers celebration dance in Cowboys game inspires shirts

The Green Bay Packers Sunday’s 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys left fans with plenty of meme-worthy moments.

What was the biggest viral moment? Possibly when Jordy Nelson, Devante Adams and Randall Cobb were seen paying homage to the movie "Cool Runnings."

The three, led by Nelson, performed a bobsled routine Sunday night after Adams’ 10-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter against Dallas.

The company, Five Hundred Level, created a shirt with the three Packers on it.

CLICK HERE to see the shirts.