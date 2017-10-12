Citizens hire attorney to dispute Thomas Street soil results

An attorney representing citizens living near a planned construction project in Wausau claims adequate testing was not conducted by the city in regards to concerns over contaminated soil, according to a letter sent to city leaders Wednesday.

In September, testing showed there were not excessive amounts of the chemical pentachlorophenol, or penta, in the soil surrounding Thomas Street. But attorney Ted Warpinski alleges the surface soil was never tested.

Contractors drilled 12 feet deep to test samples in the 1-3 foot range and the 9-12 foot range.

"It would appear that the tests proposed and performed by AECOM were never likely to reveal any contaminants of concern in the area where direct contact risk exist because the testing was targeting the subsurface," Warpinski wrote in the letter.

Warpinski said he represents Citizens for an Environmentally Safe Thomas Street Neighborhood.

The Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee is set to discuss the testing results at a meeting Thursday night.

The group is considering testing the surface soil on its own, according to the letter, but would need city approval to test on city land.

"Our clients do request that the city table any further action on this matter until proper independent testing is conducted," Warpinski added.

The initial tests cost about $24,000.

The first phase of the Thomas Street project is expected to be completed next month.