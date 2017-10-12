Everest Metro announces pick for new police chief

Capt. Clay Schulz will become the next Everest Metro Chief of Police after a vote by the Everest Metro Police Department Police Commission Wednesday, according to current Chief Wally Sparks.

Sparks announced his plans to retire in early October and said Schulz would take over in March.

"March 2 will be my last day, March 3 I take off on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic," Sparks said earlier this month. "It's one of the best decisions I've ever made to come up here."

Sparks has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, with nearly nine years at Everest Metro as their police chief.