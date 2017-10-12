World touring a cappella group comes to central Wisconsin

An a cappella group that has been touring the world with its catchy songs since the early 90s is making a stop in central Wisconsin.

"Rockapella" will be at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids on Friday evening.

"It covers four decades of music actually, so there's a wide variety that appeals to everybody," Sally Kissner, the executive director of the Arts Council of South Wood County, said Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin.

The group uses only vocals to produce its unique sounds.

"It's really no different than having a band to back you up because they make all the music but it's amazing because it's all vocals," Kissner said.

The performance takes place 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 13th.