Employee sent to hospital after alleged Lincoln Hills assault - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Employee sent to hospital after alleged Lincoln Hills assault

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
IRMA (WAOW) -

An employee at Lincoln Hills youth prison has been sent to the hospital after an inmate assault, according to a spokesperson from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The incident happened Wednesday.

The case has been referred to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department. Attempts to reach the department have not been successful.

"Our thoughts are with the employee as they recuperate," Tristan Cook said in a statement. "We are incredibly grateful to staff and their families as they work to make a positive difference in the lives of youth in DOC custody."

The DOC is not identifying the victim.

This comes as the youth prison has experienced a number of controversies in recent years.

