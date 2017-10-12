Court clears way for 6-game suspension of Cowboys' Elliott - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Court clears way for 6-game suspension of Cowboys' Elliott

Posted:

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- A federal appeals court has lifted an injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, clearing the way for the NFL's punishment over domestic violence allegations and likely leading to the running back's legal team seeking further relief.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Thursday granted the league's emergency request to set aside the injunction and ordered the district court in Texas to dismiss Elliott's case. The three-judge panel voted 2-1 to back the NFL's argument.

A federal judge in Texas issued an injunction that blocked the suspension last month, agreeing with NFL players' union attorneys who argued that the investigation of the allegations in Ohio and subsequent appeal were unfair to Elliott.

The NFL countered that it followed procedures under the league's labor deal and that the union improperly filed a lawsuit before the appeals process was complete.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.