Girl Scouts react to Boy Scouts accepting girls

The Boy Scouts of America is now accepting girls, and now the Girl Scouts of the USA is pushing back.

Girl Scouts told ABC News they're disappointed by the news. Leaders said the Boy Scouts has so many existing problems they should focus on instead.

Local leaders said there's nothing the Boy Scouts have to offer that they don't.

"What we've been hearing from people who are interested in the girls being in the Boy Scout program is that we don't offer the same type of programming and that's not true, that's a misconception that a lot of people have," said Cari Entenmann, a Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes employee and life-long girl scout.

Girl Scouts said as long as people know they offer the same service as Boy Scouts they won't have a problem keeping their girls.