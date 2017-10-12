Reflection event planned for missing Mosinee High student - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -

It has now been two years since the disappearance of Mackenzie Marken. 

Witnesses last reported seeing her at a park near Mosinee High School, where she was a freshman at the time. 

To honor Marken, her best friend has organized an event that will take place over the weekend. 

The group will gather for coffee in Rib Mountain and then go hiking - two things Marken's friends say she loved.

"She loved coffee so we're just going to talk over coffee," said Fallon Brown. "And she loved the outdoors. She was very adventurous, so I think that's a good way to remember her."

The event begins at noon Sunday at Bigby Coffee. 

