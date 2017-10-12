Edgar, Stratford primed for historic 50th meeting

Friday night, Stratford (6-1, 5-0) and Edgar (8-0, 5-0) will meet for the 50th time in their historic rivalry, with the Marawood Conference Championship on the line.

Rivalry facts

Last meeting (10/9/16): Stratford 7-6

Friday is the 50th meeting all-time.

Edgar holds the series lead 25-24 (6-3 in WIAA playoff games)

Both schools have won seven state championships

The series began in 1965, the inaugural year of the Marawood Conference.

In the 52 years of the conference, the schools have combined to win at least a share of 40 championships.

Since 1983 only one team other than Edgar or Stratford won the conference title outright (Marathon, 2015)

-----

Ahead of Friday night’s Marawood Conference championship game will be a book signing at 4:30 p.m. Peter Schmitt, an author from Two Rivers, will be signing autographs for his recently finished 450-plus page book, “Edgar-Stratford: A small-school rivalry with no equal” which chronicles the past five decades of the storied matchup. The schools are located just 15 miles apart and the rivalry is considered one of the best small-school high school football games in the country.