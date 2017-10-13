Thursday Sports Report: Assumption rolls into playoffs after 43- - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Assumption rolls into playoffs after 43-13 win over Thorp

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

FOOTBALL

Assumption 43, Thorp 13
Shiocton 24, Pacelli 20

BOYS SOCCER

Lakeland 4, Antigo 0
SPASH 5, Wausau East 2
Wausau West 6, Marshfield 1
Wisconsin Rapids 3, D.C. Everest 0
   The Red Raiders win the Wisconsin Valley Conference outright with a 9-0-3 record.
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 6, Gresham 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Antigo 3, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1
Athens 3, Northland Lutheran 0
D.C. Everest 3, Merrill 1
   Despite the loss, Merrill wins the Wisconsin Valley Conference outright with a 10-2 record.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lakeland 113, Antigo 55
SPASH 120, Wausau East 50

