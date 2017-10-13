Crews battle structure fire in Marathon Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crews battle structure fire in Marathon Co.

Posted:

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) -- Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Town of Castle Thursday evening.

The fire broke around 9:00 p.m. at a temporary barn on Junction Road.

Fire officials said the flames were put out in ten to 15 minutes, but the building is a total loss.

No one was injured in the fire.

