Dangerous sound? What Americans heard in Cuba attacks - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Dangerous sound? What Americans heard in Cuba attacks

Posted:

By JOSH LEDERMAN and MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. Embassy workers heard in Havana, part of the series of unnerving incidents later deemed to be deliberate attacks.

The recording released by the AP is the first disseminated publicly of the many taken in Cuba of sounds that led investigators initially to suspect a sonic weapon.

It sounds similar to shrieking crickets but with an electronic twang.

Recordings from Havana have been sent for analysis to the military and the intelligence services. But they have not significantly advanced U.S. knowledge about what is harming diplomats.

The United States says "we still don't know what is responsible for the injuries."

The recordings themselves are not believed to be dangerous to those who listen to them.

